Gary Neville names his all-time overseas Manchester United XI

Gary Neville has named his all-time overseas Manchester United XI which has already started a huge debate on social media.

Neville, of course, enjoyed a superb 19-year career with Manchester United where he made 400 appearances for the famous club.

During that time Neville played alongside some world-class players and reflecting on those years, the United legend has named an XI which includes the club’s best overseas signings, in his opinion.

Neville was asked the question of United’s best overseas XI which excludes players from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

From an Irish point of view, this leaves the like of Roy Keane and Denis Irwin out – two players who would be on many people’s lists when it comes to an all-time Manchester United XI.

Neville chose a 4-2-2-2 formation with Peter Schmeichel named a goalkeeper. The 45-year-old then went with Jaap Stam and Nemanja Vidic as his centre-back pairing with Rafael and Patrice Evra as his right-back and left-back, respectively.

In midfield, Neville chose Juan Veron and Bruno Fernandes with Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez supporting the front two.

Up front, Neville opted for Eric Cantona and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

What do you make of Neville’s XI? What changes would you make to his team?

