Gary Neville On The Four Areas Man Utd Need To Strengthen This Summer

Gary Neville believes Manchester United will need to be busy in the summer transfer window if they are to fulfil their ambition of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been on an excellent run of form in 2020 and particularly since the restart. This has seen them rise to fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with Leicester City who are in fourth and occupy the final Champions League spot.

These two clubs will play each other on the last day of the season which could prove to be the deciding match in securing that final Champions League place.

If United manage to secure top-tier European football next season, it will surely assist them in their negotiations for new players this summer.

Neville, who was speaking on the Webby & O’Neill podcast, believes that Solskjaer needs to focus on four different areas of his team when it comes to bringing in new players – a centre-back, a goalkeeper, a right-winger and a centre-forward.

“Definitely a centre-back, a challenger for David De Gea, a right-winger and a centre-forward, in my opinion,” Neville said.

“It’s not to replace Martial, it’s to challenge Martial. It means Greenwood doesn’t have to play right wing all the time.”

Neville added:

“I think do think the club need a winger who can play both sides, personally. I think they need a centre-forward.

“In 1999 we had Sheringham, Cole and Solskjaer in the building, Sir Alex Ferguson signed Dwight Yorke to challenge them, to complement them, to play with them. Not to replace them.

“You can sign a player in the same position as another player without disrespecting that player if he’s got the right attitude.”