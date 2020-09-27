An old social media post has come back to haunt Gary Lineker

Social media always comes with this risk.

There was no shortage of outrage, including from Gary Lineker, as the Premier League produced yet another moment of penalty controversy due to the interpretation of the new handball law.

"It’s an absolute disgrace!" Jamie Carragher was absolutely fuming about this 👇https://t.co/KLzj0ji126 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) September 27, 2020

Jose Mourinho was left aggrieved along with most spectators as Newcastle were awarded a late penalty in their clash with Spurs this afternoon.

Callum Wilson’s goal from the spot ensured an unlikely share of the spoils for the Magpies but the circumstances surrounding the penalty have left a bad taste in the mouth for many.

A header from Andy Carroll came off the arm of Eric Dier as the Spurs man attempted to compete for the ball with the Newcastle striker. The ball hit his arm as his back was turned which just compounded the unfairness of the decision.

Nevertheless, the penalty was awarded which immediately brought about the ire of Sky Sports co-commentator Jamie Carragher.

Gary Lineker was also outraged as he tweeted how the situation was “ludicrous”.

Ludicrous. Utterly ludicrous law exacerbated by VAR. Can we have our game back please? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020

Inevitably, someone dug out an old tweet of Lineker’s which showed that he wanted a rule to come in whereby a penalty would be awarded even if a player handled the ball and showed zero intent.

“It’s time they changed the handball law,” Lineker tweeted at the beginning of 2016.

“Make it that every time it strikes a hand/arm it’s a free-kick/penalty regardless of intent.”

It will be interesting to see how long the Premier League agrees to implement this new law considering the widespread outrage and dismay it is causing.

