Finland v Republic of Ireland: Team news, TV channel, kick-off time

In search of that first win.

The Republic of Ireland take on Finland on Wednesday in what will be Stephen Kenny’s fifth match in charge of the national side.

Here is everything you need to know about the Uefa Nations League match between Finland and the Republic of Ireland, including team news, TV channel details and kick-off time.

Who are Ireland playing against?

Ireland are playing Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday in the Uefa Nations League (KO 5 pm).

Finland are ranked 56th in the world while Ireland are ranked 37th. The two sides met in Dublin at the beginning of September with the Finns emerging 1-0 winners.

What is at stake?

The main benefit of playing in the Uefa Nations League is that it offers a chance to secure a playoff for the next major championship. In this case, if Ireland finished top of their group, they could secure a playoff spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite finishing third in their previous Uefa Nations League group, this still saw Ireland qualify for a playoff for Euro 2020. However, Ireland lost this match to Slovakia on penalties.

Ireland are currently third in their Uefa Nations League table so a win against Finland will be necessary if they want to target a top spot.

There is also Ireland’s world ranking to consider. If Ireland can start winning games it may be enough to see them rise in the rankings and become second seeds for when the draw for World Cup qualification is made.

What is Ireland’s form going into this game?

Last time out, Ireland recorded a 0-0 draw with Wales in the Uefa Nations League on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland have yet to win a match under Stephen Kenny but their performances haven’t been too bad. They are playing better football but they need to score goals. Kenny will hope that the return of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah will help in that regard.

How can I watch the Finland-Ireland match on TV?

The Finland match will not be shown live on terrestrial television in Ireland.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will show the Finland match. Coverage begins at 4:30 pm.

Virgin Media will show highlights at 10 pm on Virgin Media 2.

The same channel will show the match in full from 11 pm, immediately following the highlights show.

Who is in the Ireland squad?

Here is Ireland’s squad for the game:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

What is Ireland’s starting XI?

Stephen Kenny will name his Ireland starting XI an hour before kick-off in Helsinki.

