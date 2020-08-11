 Close sidebar

The Fantasy Premier League champion has been stripped of his title

by Sean McMahon
Fantasy Premier League

The exact reason for the disqualification is unknown.

There is a new 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League champion after the FPL confirmed that the original winner has been disqualified.

Fantasy Premier League

Aleksandar Antonov was originally crowned the winner with a total of 2,575 points. He has now been replaced by Josh Bull who had a final tally of 2,557 points.

“I thought it was all over a few weeks ago.”

Bull, who is a researcher in mathematical oncology at Oxford University, has said that he is unaware as to why Antonov was disqualified.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in, I thought it was all over a few weeks ago,” the 29-year-old said. “It feels great to have won. I wasn’t expecting to get second and definitely wasn’t expecting to get first after the season had finished.

“I don’t have a clue what’s happened, I don’t know anything beyond what the Premier League have announced on Twitter.

“On the one hand, I hope he wasn’t disqualified for something silly as at the end of the day he scored more points than me. On the other I don’t really want him to be disqualified for something serious either because that would mean something serious is happening.”

Fantasy Premier League statement

FPL released a brief statement regarding the matter.

“The team formerly occupying the No 1 position has been removed from FPL due to a breach of our terms.”

Bull said that one of the key reasons behind his success was how he kept faith with Leicester City players.

“Arguably I kept a bit of faith in Leicester for too long and kept them longer than I should have done,” Bull said.

Fantasy Premier League players are already keeping a close eye on this summer’s transfer window for potential buys ahead of the new season which begins on Saturday, September 12.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Related posts

Jurgen Klopp Predicts Top Four For Next Year’s Premier League

Watch: Huddersfield’s Aaron Mooy Grabs One Of The Goals Of The Weekend To See Off Newcastle

Bayern Munich Mainstay Reveals How Close He Came To Signing For Manchester United
This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.