The Fantasy Premier League champion has been stripped of his title

The exact reason for the disqualification is unknown.

There is a new 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League champion after the FPL confirmed that the original winner has been disqualified.

Aleksandar Antonov was originally crowned the winner with a total of 2,575 points. He has now been replaced by Josh Bull who had a final tally of 2,557 points.

“I thought it was all over a few weeks ago.”

Bull, who is a researcher in mathematical oncology at Oxford University, has said that he is unaware as to why Antonov was disqualified.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in, I thought it was all over a few weeks ago,” the 29-year-old said. “It feels great to have won. I wasn’t expecting to get second and definitely wasn’t expecting to get first after the season had finished.

“I don’t have a clue what’s happened, I don’t know anything beyond what the Premier League have announced on Twitter.

“On the one hand, I hope he wasn’t disqualified for something silly as at the end of the day he scored more points than me. On the other I don’t really want him to be disqualified for something serious either because that would mean something serious is happening.”

Fantasy Premier League statement

FPL released a brief statement regarding the matter.

“The team formerly occupying the No 1 position has been removed from FPL due to a breach of our terms.”

Bull said that one of the key reasons behind his success was how he kept faith with Leicester City players.

“Arguably I kept a bit of faith in Leicester for too long and kept them longer than I should have done,” Bull said.

Fantasy Premier League players are already keeping a close eye on this summer’s transfer window for potential buys ahead of the new season which begins on Saturday, September 12.