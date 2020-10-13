FAI confirm that player who tested positive and then negative is ruled out of Finland game

The FAI conducted a third test.

The FAI have confirmed that a player who originally tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning has now been ruled out of Wednesday’s Uefa Nations League fixture with Finland.

The confusion arose yesterday when reports emerged that a second player from Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad had tested positive for the virus.

The FAI confirmed that news on Monday evening but also revealed that they conducted a test of their own which resulted in a negative result.

The original test which was conducted by Uefa officials on Sunday evening yielded a positive result on Monday morning.

The FAI’s test conducted on Monday morning yielded a negative result by Monday afternoon.

The FAI confirmed in a statement last night that the player would undergo a third test to determine whether the original test was a ‘false positive’. However, the unnamed player came back with a positive result and as such, has been ruled out of Wednesday’s clash with Finland.

You can read the FAI’s latest statement below:

“The FAI can confirm that the player who initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night is now out of the Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League game in Finland, after the second of two tests on Monday produced a positive result,” the statement read. “The player – who cannot be named – had received a positive result from a UEFA test on Sunday followed by a negative result from a second test on Monday morning. A third test has now come back positive and the player will now self-isolate for the next 10 days as per HSE guidelines. “No members of the Irish squad or the backroom team have been identified as close contacts of the player. “Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not call up any replacements for the Finland fixture in light of this news. “The HSE and UEFA will be informed of the latest positive result and the player’s withdrawal from the Irish squad.”

