FAI will investigate second potential ‘false positive’ for player who originally tested positive

More confusion.

The FAI have confirmed that they are investigating a potential ‘false positive’ test for a player in the Republic of Ireland squad.

A player received a positive COVID-19 test result this morning after being tested on Sunday evening by Uefa officials in the aftermath of Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Once this positive test result was received, the FAI organised further testing of the player via their own medical team. This result came back negative this afternoon.

The FAI have confirmed that the player will be re-tested as soon as possible in order to determine if he can travel to Helsinki with the squad due to depart on Tuesday morning. Ireland take on Finland in the Uefa Nations League on Wednesday.

This follows confirmation from the HSE that a backroom member of FAI staff who tested positive in Bratislava by Uefa officials last week is now COVID-19 free.

That staff member who originally tested positive ultimately led to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah being ruled out of the crunch playoff off against Slovakia because they were considered close contacts.

FAI Statement on potential ‘false positive’ test

You can read the full statement from the FAI below:

“The Football Association of Ireland of Ireland can confirm that a member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad has returned a negative result from a second COVID-19 test today after first returning a positive result from a UEFA test undertaken on Sunday evening,” an FAI statement read. “The player – who cannot be named at this time – first received a positive result from the UEFA testers on Monday morning in the latest round of UEFA testing for COVID-19 ahead of the Nations League game against Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday. “The FAI medical team then organised a second test for the player which returned a negative result this afternoon. “The player will now be retested as soon as possible before the team’s flight to Finland on Tuesday morning. The HSE and UEFA have been informed of this result. “This latest issue follows confirmation by the HSE on Sunday that an FAI staff employee who was tested positive in a UEFA test in Bratislava last Wednesday – a test later deemed to be a ‘false positive’ result – is now COVID-19 free. “Interim CEO of the FAI Gary Owens said: “This negative result following a positive has been reported to UEFA and the HSE and we are in communication with both UEFA and the HSE regarding the player’s availability for the Finland game.””

Read More About: FAI, Republic of Ireland, uefa nations league