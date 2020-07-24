Thieves Broke Into Fabinho’s Home As He Celebrated Premier League Triumph

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho had his home broken into while he was celebrating his side’s Premier League triumph on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian helped his side to a 5-3 victory over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday before the Premier League trophy presentation took place.

Burglaries of footballers’ homes in the UK has become a regular occurrence over the last number of years as thieves know in advance that there is no one at home while a particular player is at a match.

Merseyside Police confirmed that an Audi RS6 and items of jewellery were taken from Fabinho’s home in Formby but that the car was subsequently recovered in Wigan.

The realisation of the burglary only occurred when the occupants returned to the house.

Police say that the incident took place some time between 3pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said:

“Detectives in Sefton are appealing for information following a burglary in Formby.

“Police were called to an address in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, 23 July), when the occupants entered their house to find it had been burgled.

“No-one was in the property at the time of the incident but it was thought the burglary happened sometime between 3pm on Wednesday, 22 July and 4am on Thursday, 23 July.

“A number of jewellery items were stolen, alongside a grey Audi RS6, which has since been recovered in the Wigan area.”

The spokesperson added:

“The house and car have been forensically examined by Crime Scene Investigators and CCTV enquiries in the area are on-going.

“Detectives would urge anyone who has any information about this incident, especially anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage which shows a grey Audi RS6 to get in contact.

“DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 188 of 23 July. You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.”