Quiz: Name the Irish players who have won the most FA Cups

by Sean McMahon
FA Cup Quiz

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the Irish players who have won the most FA Cup titles.

The FA Cup is a special competition with a storied history and although it has lost its allure somewhat in recent years, it can still produce some incredible moments and it remains a key piece of silverware for many clubs.

In this quiz, we want you to name the Irish players who have the most FA Cup titles.

There are nine players we want you to name and each one of these players have won at least two FA Cup titles.

FA Cup Quiz

Every single one of these players has represented the Republic of Ireland at senior level.

To help you along, we have provided the number of FA Cup titles each player has won along with the timespan when they won those titles.

You have five minutes.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.


