The Donegal man was not holding back.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman gave Kieran Gibbs a piece of his mind after the West Brom defender was sent off for an off the ball incident with James Rodriguez on Saturday.

Everton ran out 5-2 winners which leaves them second in the Premier League table after they recorded a 1-0 victory over Spurs last weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in great form at the moment and their supporters will certainly be hoping for an improvement on last season’s 12th place finish.

Rodriguez is making an excellent impact and the former Real Madrid man put his side 2-1 in front towards the end of the first half on Saturday.

Just moments after that goal, the Colombian was involved in an off the ball incident with West Brom’s Gibbs. The former Arsenal defender seemed to take umbrage with Rodriguez following through on his tackle attempt.

Gibbs then pushed Rodriguez away but made contact with his face in doing so. As a result, the referee had no choice but to issue a red card.

A clip has surfaced on social media of the incident which shows Seamus Coleman reacting to something which Kieran Gibbs said as he was leaving the pitch.

Seamus Coleman mocking Kieran Gibbs is giving us life this morning. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uZDkZziw47 — Nashville Evertonians (@Nashville_EFC) September 20, 2020

Gibbs looks to have said “I’ll do it again” as he walks to the sideline and Coleman then follows the 30-year-old and seems to say:

“No, you won’t do it again. Who are you talking to you’ll do it again? Hard man. F****** hard man.”

Despite the red card, West Brom made it 2-2 at the beginning of the second half.

However, Everton soon found another gear and made their numerical advantage count before running out 5-2 winners.

