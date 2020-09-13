Everton have already produced a contender for miss of the season

How did he miss this?

Everton have an early contender for the miss of the season in their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The new season may only be a day old but this could go down as the worst miss this season as Richarlison somehow spurned a gilt-edged opportunity to give his side the lead away from home.

At half-time the match was 0-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Jose Mourinho’s Spurs and Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton. However, the Italian must be pulling his hair out as his side should have been 1-0 up at the break.

Spurs left-back Ben Davies put his side in a whole host of trouble when he overhit a pass back to Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian could do nothing as the ball flew over his head into the oncoming path of an onrushing Richarlison.

The Brazilian did incredibly well to produce enough pace to beat Alderweireld to the ball and he then did the hard work by getting the ball around Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

However, Richarlison produced a desperate left-foot strike which saw the ball sail over the crossbar much to Tottenham’s relief.

The match sees a debut for Matt Doherty who has lined out at right-back as part of Mourinho’s four-man defence.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will no doubt be watching with Seamus Coleman also lining out for Everton.

At the time of writing, Everton have taken the lead through a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

