Manchester United are in talks with Edinson Cavani over potential transfer

A very interesting move.

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

Cavani’s hugely successful seven-year spell with the Parisian side ended earlier this year upon the expiry of his contract. He is now available as a free agent.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan scored 200 goals in 301 matches across all competitions for PSG.

According to a report from Italy, Cavani almost joined Benfica two weeks ago but the move with the Portuguese club collapsed at the final minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been keen to add to their forward options this summer with their long pursuit of Jadon Sancho looking likely less likely despite the club not giving up on a breakthrough.

However, it seems that alternative options are now being seriously considered with Cavani now linked with a move to Old Trafford.

One of the obstacles which United will need to overcome is Cavani’s wage demands which are understood to be a little high for the club’s liking.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for Cavani despite bringing in Luis Suarez from Barcelona this summer.

Luke Jovic possibility

This isn’t United’s only link to another forward, in the same report, United are understood to have made contact with Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic.

The report states that the Manchester United board will make efforts to sign either Edinson Cavani or Luka Jovic in the final week of the transfer window.

The summer transfer window closes on Monday, October 5th.

Read More About: ed woodward, Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League, psg