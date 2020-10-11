Edinson Cavani has one key piece of advice for Manchester United’s young players

Good advice.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has offered some important advice to his new Old Trafford teammates, particularly the young forward trio of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Cavani signed for Manchester United on deadline day and supporters will hope that the experienced Uruguayan can provide the goals as the club looks to bounce back from their disappointing start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have just one win to their name this season in the Premier League, a 3-2 victory over Brighton while they fell to defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, the latter of which was a 6-1 drubbing.

United have also been drawn in a difficult Champions League group alongside PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Cavani’s input could be key for the season ahead and the 33-year-old is keen to provide assistance and advice to his young teammates.

Edinson Cavani: Working hard is key for Manchester United

“Look, I don’t think that there’s any better advice than simply working hard on a football pitch or in a training session,” Cavani told Manchester United’s website of his advice to Martial, Rashford and Greenwood.

“Because you don’t win any game by just turning up and walking out on the field. You start to win the game during the training sessions, you start to win the game by how you prepare for it. For that, you need to start working before the game in the days leading up to it. I think you can sometimes, through your ability, demonstrate certain things by example, without even needing to speak.

“But I think this can depend on each individual and the desire that they have to grow and improve as a player and how much they really want to win and to compete. I’m coming here to do my very best, as I told you, and I’m here to offer a little bit of my experience to the squad, to the manager, and I’m ready and willing to do the very best I can, and to give the best that I can give.

“So that’s kind of my aim as I arrive here, very keen to make myself available to my team-mates. After that it depends on each individual, what they want to take on board and what they want to leave alone. That’s a bit like how I see football.”

United are back in action next Saturday when they make the trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

