Dundalk take on KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands in the playoff round of this year’s Europa League on Thursday, October 1. Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Dundalk playing?

Dundalk are playing KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The 2019 League of Ireland champions will face the side from the Faroe Islands for a place in the Europa League group stages.

Dundalk have entered this stage thanks to a dramatic win against Moldovan side FC Sheriff Tiraspol. The match ended 1-1 but Dundalk prevailed 5-3 on penalties.

KI Klaksvik, meanwhile, had a very impressive win in the third round as they overcame Dinamo Tbilisi 6-1.

What is at stake?

It’s simple really. If Dundalk win tonight, they will progress to the group stages of the Europa League.

By merely qualifying for the group stages, Dundalk are set for a cash windfall of €2.92m while they will receive more money if they manage to win some games during the group stages.

The last time Dundalk qualified for the Europa League group stages was during the 2016/17 season where they came up against AZ Alkmaar, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zenit St Petersburg.

What is Dundalk’s form going into this game?

Dundalk suffered a heavy defeat to Shamrock Rovers in their most recent outing but they put out a much-changed side with this Europa League playoff in mind.

They currently reside in 5th place in the League of Ireland standings but they do have a few games in hand due to their European exploits.

How can I watch Dundalk v KI Klaksvik on TV?

The match will be live on RTÉ 2. It will also be streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

Coverage begins at 7 pm with the match kicking off at 7.30 pm.

Dundalk's crucial Europa League play-off against KI Klaksvik will be shown live on RTÉ2.

What are the teams?

Both sides will name their teams about an hour before kick-off.

