A video of Declan Rice’s performance on Saturday night has gone viral

Not one of his better displays.

A video of Declan Rice’s performance for West Ham on Saturday night has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The England international has been the subject of considerable transfer speculation this weekend as it is understood that West Ham can expect a bid from Frank Lampard’s Chelsea over the next week.

The 21-year-old has come in for criticism over the last few weeks from some quarters for his performances for England in the UEFA Nations League while that clamour has only gotten louder this weekend.

Rice was a part of a very disappointing West Ham performance as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the opening round of the Premier League.

The defensive midfielder had a very poor game which consisted of a number of bad touches and poorly executed passes throughout his 90-minute performance.

Such is the nature of social media, someone went to the trouble of compiling a video of all of Rice’s poor moments in the game.

Declan Rice video

The video has since gone viral with almost 300,000 views.

Declan Rice's all highlights vs Newcastle (H) pic.twitter.com/xYNuf49oGE — ⛓ (@SamardzicFlair) September 13, 2020

Of course, such videos often omit good moments of play. However, numerous outlets gave Rice a poor rating as his West Ham side got off to a disastrous start.

“I don’t think we could have played any worse, to be honest with you,” Rice said after the game.

“It was poor as a team and individually. The manager has said to us that it was such a poor game from us. There is no time to be playing poorly in the Premier League and we found that out last season.”

Things don’t get any easier for The Hammers. They face Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham, Man City and Liverpool in their next six fixtures.

It will be interesting to see if Rice will be in West Ham colours for those games. Chelsea are expected to bid for the England international’s services in the coming week.

