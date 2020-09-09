RB Leipzig give update on the future of Man United transfer target Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig have spoken.

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has provided an update on the future of highly-rated centre-back Dayot Upamecano who is a transfer target of Manchester United.

United have been heavily linked with Upamecano this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

However, it looks like the Manchester club will have to look elsewhere or at least, bide their time.

Nagelsmann has confirmed that Upamecano will remain at the German club this season but has left the door open on the player possibly departing in the future.

This means United could get their man next season.

Dayot Upamecano “will stay”

“He will be here for the season,” Nagelsmann told ESPN.

“I’m sure about that. As for the future, I’m not sure as he is very talented. Lots of clubs will want to buy — next season it could be real that he leaves the club. But this season he will stay.”

This update will be a big boost for RB Leipzig after the club have already seen the departure of star player Timo Werner to Chelsea.

The German side’s remarkable run to the Champions League semi-final has no doubt put a lot of players in the shop window but Nagelsmann says this is to be expected.

“It is normal when you work with young guys that clubs will try and find young talented guys in the transfer market. It is normal that bigger clubs will try and buy these players.

“You have to deal with that, you’ve got to be one step forward when you buy new players or find new players. Our scouting should be good and we have made a lot of good decisions in the transfer market.”

Although the new Premier League season begins this weekend, there is still time to complete transfers.

Deadline day for the summer transfer window is on Monday, October 5.

Read More About: Dayot Upamecano, Manchester United, rb leipzig