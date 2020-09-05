David Moyes turned down chance to buy Thiago Alcantara in 2013

A huge opportunity missed.

David Moyes reportedly turned down the chance to sign Thiago Alcantara when he took over as Manchester United boss in 2013.

Alcantara has been the subject of considerable transfer speculation this summer. The Bayern Munich star has been linked heavily with moves to Liverpool and United.

Moyes stepped into the Old Trafford hot seat in 2013 after Alex Ferguson stepped down as boss of the famous club.

Ferguson a fan of Alcantara

ESPN are reporting that Ferguson had set up the transfer of Alcantara who was then playing for Barcelona.

The fee agreed was £17 million after Ferguson became aware that Alcantara wanted to leave the Catalan club to secure first-team football.

However, David Moyes held off on completing the move for Thiago Alcantara because he was told by the United hierarchy that the club would be chasing a superstar signing with names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale mentioned at the time.

Moyes then attempted to lure Cesc Fabregas to Old Trafford. As a result, he pulled the plug on a deal for Alcantara because he didn’t know enough about the player.

Of course, a move for Fabregas failed to materialise and Moyes subsequently secured Marouane Fellaini on transfer deadline day.

Alcantara’s disappointment of not securing a move to Old Trafford wouldn’t last too long. He secured a move to the German giants that summer.

In his seven years at the club, Alcantara has won seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League.

Manchester United have bolstered their midfield options this summer with the signing of Donny van de Beek. It will be interesting to see if their current pursuit of Alcantara and Jadon Sancho yield dividends.

United supporters will certainly hope there are a few more new faces at Old Trafford before the 2020/21 campaign begins.

