David Meyler likens promising Irish midfielder to Chelsea’s Jorginho

High praise from the former Republic of Ireland midfielder.

David Meyler has likened Josh Cullen to Chelsea’s Jorginho as the former midfielder praised some of Ireland’s promising young players including Jayson Molumby.

New Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has yet to taste victory with their latest result being a 0-0 draw with Wales in the Uefa Nations League on Sunday.

Despite this, there has been a number of impressive performances from Ireland’s younger contingent which bodes well for the future.

Molumby, who is currently on loan with Millwall, started the game in midfield and was duly awarded the man of the match after an excellent display.

Meyer told OTB AM that he is impressed with the fearlessness of the Waterford man.

“Excellent, I’m really excited by him,” Meyler said.

“Obviously being a midfielder I’m biased. I was on the phone to people texting me yesterday saying ‘I like the look of this fella’.

“He’s big, he’s physical, he gets on the ball, and he drives forward with it. I think the big thing with him is, he is someone on his second international appearance going in demanding the ball off the back four at times to try and start the attacks or start the play.

“It’s very easy for him to do that with the under-21s when he played under Stephen, then when you come into the senior team and say ‘Give me the ball’… It is different.”

David Meyler is also a big fan of Josh Cullen. The 24-year-old recently broke the mould by making a switch to Belgian side Anderlecht. Meyler says that Cullen reminds him of Chelsea’s Jorginho in that he does the simple things very well.

“The best way to describe him for people who haven’t seen a lot of him is someone like a Jorginho, in a sense that he’s neat and tidy, gets the ball and distributes it.

“He’s nothing flash, nothing over the top, he’ll just look to keep Ireland ticking over, moving it side-to-side, moving it forward when he can, but he’ll be that anchor man that won’t light the world up… He’ll be the one breaking up the play and keeping Ireland on the ball.”

Ireland are in action on Wednesday as they travel to Helsinki to take on Finland in the Uefa Nations League.

