Footage shows Luke Shaw ignore David De Gea plea right before Spurs goal

David De Gea could see the danger.

A new video has emerged which shows Manchester United defender Luke Shaw ignore the advice of goalkeeper David De Gea immediately before Son Heung-min’s second goal against Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs thrashed United 6-1 in the Premier League on Sunday to pile more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand, as the international break brings a brief pause to England’s top-tier.

Solskjaer will hope for improved performances once the Premier League returns and he will also be eager to see his new signings settle in quickly to life at Old Trafford.

One of the men brought in before the transfer window shut was left-back Alex Telles from Porto. This has been a problem position for United and Shaw could see his game-time limited due to the 27-year-old’s arrival.

David De Gea to Luke Shaw: “No, Luke!”

Shaw had a disappointing game against Spurs on Sunday and a video which emerged today of Son’s second goal which made it 4-1 sees the England defender ignore the pleas of De Gea to watch the run of the talent South Korean.

De Gea can be heard shouting, “No, Luke” repeatedly as Shaw vacates the space in the box to mark Harry Kane.

You can watch the full clip below.

In this video you can see Shaw completely ignore the front post and hear de Gea shout “No, Luke! No, Luke! No, Luke! No!” just before we concede. [Video Credit: @afcamaru]pic.twitter.com/Q8HpfBa4AX — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 6, 2020

Read More About: david de gea, luke shaw, Manchester United, Premier League