“Absolutely gutted” – Chris Kamara opens up on Soccer Saturday sackings

“I’m gutted, absolutely gutted.”

Hugely popular Sky Sports reporter Chris Kamara has opened up on the departure of Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson from Soccer Saturday.

The Sky Sports Saturday show is a staple for football fans nationwide. Although it has its flaws, the formula of live reporting, analysis, debate and humour between the aforementioned trio, Paul Merson and host Jeff Stelling proved immensely popular.

Sky Sports made the decision last month that Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson would no longer be a part of their Saturday coverage for the coming season.

This prompted widespread anger amongst football fans on social media as the broadcasting giant looks to take the show in a new direction.

Merson will remain as a pundit and Stelling will continue as host. However, we will have to wait and see if they can recapture the same magic when the new panel is established.

Kamara will continue his role of reporting from grounds across the UK. He has admitted that he was “gutted” when he learned the news.

Chris Kamara “gutted” at Soccer Saturday sackings

“Obviously I’m gutted, absolutely gutted,” Kamara told the Daily Mail. “And I know they are. I’ve spoken to Thommo and Charlie and I’ve text Le Tiss… we were such a good team and it was all going well.”

Kamara added:

“Decisions were made, we don’t have any say in those. Whoever made (them) has done it and the boys accept it.

“I can honestly say they are the best fellas you could ever wish to meet. They are top-drawer. It’s been a great time to have worked with them over the past 15 years or so.”

Kamara says that he hopes that the magic can be rekindled with the yet to be determined new panel.

“We’re all such close friends.

“What we hope now is that we can build the banter with the next lot, if that’s possible.”

Read More About: chris kamara, sky sports, Soccer Saturday