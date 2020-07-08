Talented Rotherham Winger Chiedozie Ogbene Declares For The Republic Of Ireland

Stephen Kenny may have further options at his disposal towards the end of the year with the news that Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene has declared for the Republic of Ireland.

Ogbene was born in Lagos, Nigeria and moved to Cork when he was seven years old. He was signed by Cork City in 2015 after a successful schoolboy career with College Corinthians, Kilreen Celtic and Tramore Athletic.

He then moved to Limerick in 2017 before he secured a move to Brentford in 2018. Ogbene then went on loan with Exeter City before a permanent transfer to League One side Rotherham where the 23-year-old played a pivotal role in helping his side secure promotion to the Championship ahead of next season.

The FAI have confirmed that they have now begun the process of preparing the paperwork for Ogbene to be eligible for the Republic of Ireland.

Kenny spoke to the media this afternoon as preparation ramps up for the return of international football in September where Ireland will play Bulgaria and Finland in the UEFA Nations League.

However, it is unlikely that Ogbene will be available for the Republic of Ireland in those games due to the length of time it takes to process the paperwork as Kenny confirmed this afternoon.

“He’s playing in Championship,” Kenny said.

“It’s one that won’t happen for September, it could take over four months to be processed. We feel like someone who has lived in Ireland, that he should qualify but there are various bureaucratic procedures involved.”

There were no shortage of topics up for discussion at today’s briefing with the media as Kenny discussed the interest from Serie A clubs in Jeff Hendrick and the eligibility of Dan Crowley.