What Channels Are The Premier League Games On? | Your Guide To This Week

What channels are the Premier League games on this week?

The Premier League is back with the games coming thick and fast as the season reaches its conclusion over the coming weeks.

With every game being broadcast, there is no shortage of action for you to enjoy but it can often get confusing with the multiple providers showing games so below you will find a handy list showing you what channels are showing what Premier League games over the coming week.

Premier League Fixtures:

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester v Brighton – KO 6pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham v West Ham – KO 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United – KO 6pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Pick/Sky One/Premier Sports*

Newcastle v Aston Villa – KO 6pm – BT Sport 1

Wolves v Bournemouth – KO 6pm – BT Sport 2

Norwich v Everton – KO 6pm – BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – KO 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford – KO 6pm – Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Action/Sky One/Sky Pick

Southampton v Arsenal – KO 6pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

Chelsea v Manchester City – KO 8.15pm – BT Sport 1

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves – KO 2pm – BT Sport 1

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton – KO 4.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One/Sky Pick