Quiz: Name every Champions League runner-up from the last 30 years

How well do you know your Champions League runners-up?

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the runners-up i.e. every team that has lost a Champions League or European Cup final, as it was known prior to 1992, in the last 30 years.

There has been no shortage of epic Champions League finals throughout the years and as such, plenty of heartbreaking losses for teams who came agonisingly close to European glory.

There are 30 teams for you to name in this Champions League runners-up quiz.

You have five minutes to name them all.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

Champions League runners-up quiz





Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.