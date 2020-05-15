Quiz: Name The Players With The Most Champions League Goals

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the players who have scored the most Champions League goals.

To narrow the scope of the quiz somewhat, we have only included players who have played from the 1990s onwards so some of the greats like Eusébio, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás are not included here.

You have six minutes to get them all.

49 different teams ⚽️ 10 Minutes ⏱ Go! 👊https://t.co/1VNCVDCy0S — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 15, 2020

There are 21 players listed here from the top player with a whopping 128 goals to the bottom which is one of three players to have scored 30 goals in the Champions League.

To help you along, we have also included the number of goals the particular player has scored and the years in which he was active in the Champions League.

Best of luck and please let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not display below, please click here.





