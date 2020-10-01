The Premier League clubs have learned their fate.

The Champions League draw for the group stages of this season’s competition has been made.

32 teams from across Europe have learned who they will face over the next couple of months as they plot a path to the last-16.

This year, 15 different nations are represented in the draw.

Champions League draw.

Liverpool have been drawn in Group D alongside Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland.

Chelsea have been drawn in Group E alongside Sevilla, FC Krasnodar and Rennes.

Manchester United have been drawn in Group H alongside PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Manchester City have been drawn in Group C alongside Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Barcelona have been drawn in the same group, meaning Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face off against each other once again.

You won’t have to wait long for the beginning of this season’s Champions League. Matchday one is set to begin on the 20/21 October with matchday two set to take place the following week on the 27/28 October.

Champions League Group Stage Draw 2020/21.

Group A

Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid

FC Salzburg

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter

Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C

Porto

Manchester City

Olympiacos

Marseille

Group D

Liverpool

Ajax

Atalanta

FC Midtjylland

Group E

Sevilla

Chelsea

FC Krasnodar

Rennes

Group F

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Borussia Dortmund

Lazio

Club Brugge

Group G

Juventus

Barcelona

Dynamo Kiev

Ferencvárosi TC

Group H

PSG

Manchester United

RB Leipzig

Istanbul Basaksehir

The official result of the #UCLdraw! 🤩 Most exciting group stage match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d7ynuEjPq3 — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020

