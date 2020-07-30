Bruno Fernandes Has A Heartwarming Reason Behind Goal Celebration

Manchester United fans have become quite accustomed to seeing Bruno Fernandes produce his distinct celebration such has been his impact at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese footballer arrived at United in January and after 14 appearances for the famous club, Fernandes has notched eight goals and produced seven assists.

This excellent form helped catapult Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from mid-table to securing Champions League qualification where United clinched third place in the league thanks to a 2-0 win over Leicester on the final day of the season. A game where Fernandes grabbed himself his eighth goal for his new club.

It’s not hard to see why Fernandes has become such a fan favourite in his short time in the north-west thus far and the reason for his distinct goal celebration, where he covers his ears with his hands, will no doubt endear himself further to the Old Trafford faithful.

Bruno Fernandes Celebration – “I picked this to celebrate the goals for her.”

“In Portugal, when I was playing, and I started my second season in Sporting, my daughter was growing up, you know,” Fernandes told the club’s website.

“Sometimes, me and my wife, we talk with her and she started doing like this [puts his fingers in his ears] after she started doing this. And so, I picked this to celebrate the goals for her.

“I need to talk with Sky because, every time I did this, it never comes [out] so, all the time, when I call her after the game she tells me – you don’t do it!

“I need to send photos sometimes, look I do it!” he laughed. “You see?

“Now she knows every time I do that for her. In the beginning, she didn’t know but now she knows, every time, it’s for her. Now my wife is pregnant and, every time, my baby asks me now you need to score two times, and, against Brighton, I scored two goals and she tells me: ‘You just scored two but now you need to score three – one for me, one for the baby boy when he comes and one for mum!’

“It will be difficult in the next few years, you know, I’ll need to score more and more. I think it’s better that I score four or five goals in a game and then I can have a rest for two or three games!”

Manchester United fans will be hoping they see Bruno Fernandes and his celebration again in the next few weeks as the club restarts their Europa League journey with a round-of-16 clash with Austrian side, LASK, next Wednesday.