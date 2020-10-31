Bristol City striker fluffs penalty by attempting a Panenka against Tim Krul

Awful.

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells will hope that his teammates forgive him for fluffing his lines by attempting a Panenka penalty which went horribly wrong.

Bristol City fell to a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City in the EFL Championship which leaves them 10th in the table while the win for the Canaries brings them up to third.

A first-half brace from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki gave Norwich a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes until Bristol pulled one back through Jack Hunt.

Norwich restored their two-goal advantage in first-half stoppage time thanks to an excellent goal from Emi Buendia.

However, Bristol were offered a lifeline on 75 minutes with the awarding of a penalty in their favour. This was a great opportunity to reduce the deficit to one goal and set up a grandstand finish to the game.

However, Wells bizarrely attempted a Panenka which he duly blazed over the crossbar much to the dismay of his teammates and the delight of goalkeeper Tim Krul.

You can watch it below:

OH NO! 🙈 Nahki Wells' Panenka attempt against Tim Krul goes 𝙃𝙊𝙍𝙍𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙔 wrong…😫 pic.twitter.com/ffGpV1FYyw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 31, 2020

