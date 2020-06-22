Brian Kerr Takes Issue With Roy Keane’s Punditry After De Gea Outburst

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr has warned Roy Keane that his punditry style will do him no favours if he is serious about getting back into management.

The former Manchester United midfielder has made headlines over the last few days – first with his stinging criticism of David De Gea and Harry Maguire in his former club’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday and secondly, labelling Keith Andrews a “bulls***ter” in an in-depth interview with The Sunday Independent.

With the former, Kerr was speaking on Off The Ball on Sunday where he gave the opinion that Keane’s controversial comments when conducting media duties will make clubs apprehensive about potentially installing the Cork man as their manager.

“Look, Roy has been a manager and he knows what it is like,” Kerr said.

“He has been a player and he knows what that’s like. Now, he’s a pundit and he is doing that in his own way. I think it certainly gives headlines but I didn’t think his analysis at half-time was particularly incisive or logical.”

Kerr added:

“Talking about throwing punches then at half-time in the dressing room and so on, I don’t think that does Roy any favours.”

Ultimately, Kerr believes this could be to Keane’s detriment if the 48-year-old hopes to take up another stint on the sidelines.

“If the media want to use him for that and for sensationalism, so be it but would it be attractive for clubs who could potentially take him on as a manager if they think that’s how he actually reacts at half-time to someone making a mistake? I don’t think so.

🚨🎬 – BOX OFFICE ROY KEANE! The former Manchester United man is *NOT* happy with Harry Maguire and David de Gea…😠pic.twitter.com/AS9fzgieYZ — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 19, 2020

“Everyone has their own style, everyone does it their own way. Roy’s way is a bit different.”