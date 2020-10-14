Brian Kerr praises the performance of Jayson Molumby ahead of Finland match

High praise from the former Republic of Ireland manager.

Brian Kerr has praised the performance of Jayson Molumby ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Finland on Wednesday evening.

Molumby started for Ireland in their recent Uefa Nations League clash with Wales while he also was named in the starting XI that faced Finland back in September.

The Brighton midfielder, who went on loan with Championship outfit Millwall last season, put in an accomplished display against the Welsh and was deservedly given the man-of-the-match award after the game.

Brian Kerr, who is no stranger to identifying Irish footballing talent, was pleased with what he saw from Molumby on Sunday.

“We’ve seen a bit of Idah, we’ve seen a bit of Connolly from the earlier matches against Bulgaria and Finland,” Kerr said on Virgin Media Sport. “But I think Molumby getting a chance and starting a game the other night, he played well. There’s been a fair bit of talk about him. A full season with Millwall, learning his trade there, a young Waterford player. Now he’s gone back to Brighton. Very energetic the other day, took up positions. He was prepared to take the ball under a bit of pressure.

“He had a lovely touch there,” Kerr added as he analysed a clip of Molumby’s performance. “Glides away from his man, looking forward, very positive. He’s prepared to take it off his centre-half and turn. He leaves a man for dead.

“He got into the box himself. He’s picking the ball up and he’s prepared to take it in that position. He makes ground, he runs away from players, he engages players and opens up the game.”

Brain Kerr: Jayson Molumby’s performance was very promising

“We badly need that from our midfield players rather than playing the ball sideways, backwards or back to the fullback.”

“I thought that was a very promising performance,” Kerr concluded.

Based on Molumby’s performance on Sunday, it would come as no surprise if the young midfielder starts on Wednesday for Ireland’s clash with Finland in the Uefa Nations League.

