Borussia Dortmund left “baffled” at last-ditch attempt from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho teammate

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United attempted to secure a loan deal for one of Jadon Sancho’s teammates at Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the transfer window.

United have come in for severe criticism for the way they conducted their business during the transfer window. Although they secured four players on the final day, including Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani, supporters have been left frustrated with the club’s failure to land top target Sancho.

United had bids knocked back by the German club for not meeting their valuation of the talented England forward. Dortmund said they would not sell Sancho past their own deadline of August 10th but this didn’t stop the Old Trafford outfit from attempting to lure the player to Manchester.

The move never materialised but ESPN are now reporting that the club made an attempt to secure a loan move for Sancho’s Dortmund teammate, Nico Schulz.

Borussia Dortmund left “baffled” by Manchester United

This left Dortmund officials “baffled” according to the report considering the lack of game time Schulz has had at the club.

Schulz moved to Dortmund from Hoffenheim last summer and the left-back has made just 12 appearances since the move.

His last appearance in the Bundesliga was in December while his most recent competitive appearance overall was in a German Cup clash with Werder Bremen in February.

Dortmund were surprised that United wanted to sign a player who has barely featured for them but they knocked back the move regardless because of what is expected to be a busy season for the club.

United proposed a €1m loan fee and to pay the defender’s wages for the rest of the season but the German club were not interested.

