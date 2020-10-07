Arsene Wenger has proposed some interesting new changes to football’s rules

What do you make of these proposed changes?

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has proposed a number of interesting rule changes he would like to see implemented in football going forward.

Since departing as manager of Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season, Wenger has taken up a role with FIFA as head of global football development.

As part of this role, Wenger is a member of the panels of the International Football Association Board which has responsibility for the laws of the game and any potential rule changes.

Speaking in an interview with L’Equipe, Wenger confirmed a number of changes they are looking at including a change to the offside rule.

Arsene Wenger’s proposed rule changes

Currently, a player is considered offside if any part of their body which can be used to score a goal is ahead of the last defender when the ball is played.

Wenger wants to flip this rule on its head by considering a player to be onside if any one part of a player’s body is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the body are offside.

“For the moment, you are offside if a part of your body that you can score with sits ahead of the body of a defender,” Wenger said.

“I would like it to be that there is no offside so long as a (single) body part which a player can score with is in line with the defender. This could be too much of an advantage for an attacker, because that obliges the defenders to play higher up.”

Wenger also outlined other potential rule changes which could see corner kicks which go out of play but come back in to be allowed alongside the ability to take a free-kick to yourself.

“We are also considering other things: an in-swinging corner that goes out of play and comes back in could be made valid, this would create new goalscoring opportunities.

“There is also the option of quickly playing a free-kick to yourself.

“I would also like to change the throw-in rule: five minutes before the end, a throw-in for you should be an advantage, but in these situations, you are facing 10 outfield players in play, whilst you only have 9. Stats show that in 8 out of 10 of those throw-in situations, you lose the ball. In your half of the pitch, you should have the possibility to take a kick instead.”

What do you make of Wenger’s proposed changes?

