Andreas Christensen receives red card for ‘rugby tackle’ on Sadio Mane

It was always going to be red.

Chelsea have it all to do against Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard’s side went down to 10 men on the stroke of half-time thanks to a red card for Andreas Christensen.

Liverpool have been the dominant side for the majority of the opening 45 minutes but their chances of securing a second successive Premier League win have now been boosted thanks to Christensen’s dismissal.

Just before half-time, Jordan Henderson played a delightful ball over the top to Sadio Mane. The Senegal international looked to have won the foot race to the ball with both Christensen and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga looking to get there first.

Andreas Christensen red card

However, in a desperate attempt, Christensen put his arms around Mane’s upper body and pulled him to the ground.

Referee Paul Tierney showed a yellow card to Christensen initially before consulting the pitchside monitor for a VAR check.

After reviewing the footage, Tierney opted to upgrade Christensen’s yellow to a red.

Many viewers have likened Christensen’s tackle attempt as something you would see in rugby.

#CHELIV You serious bro!😤 This is not Rugby. Deserved Red Card. Thanks VAR for intervening the scene. Absolute ridiculous from Christensen. pic.twitter.com/ngVzublBUr — r/19x🏆(6x🌟)YNWA™ (@mukherjjeee) September 20, 2020

This is the very reason I dislike Christensen. What’s the point in playing extremely well one game to start rugby tackling a player to get sent off in the next? Poor. Stupid. Mané would’ve still had a lot to do to get past Kepa and score. Thiago Silva can’t play soon enough. — CFC DUBois (@CFCDUBois) September 20, 2020

Frank lampard reaction on Christensen playing rugby 🏉#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/YGlcvsujYg — Aatif (@kind_psycho__) September 20, 2020

They don't play rugby in Denmark so what did Christensen think he was doing? — Zuhayr (@Zuhayr04) September 20, 2020

🤣 This needed VAR. 🏉 Andreas Christensen's impromptu audition to make the Denmark rugby team. 👀 Am I imagining this or did Sadio Mane literally run with him on his back for a bit? 👇 #CHELIV #CFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/QqHXRnfSks — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) September 20, 2020

Christensen there, did he think he was playing rugby? 🙈 — Rose (@EvertonRoseYT) September 20, 2020

At the time of writing, Liverpool have put themselves into a 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Mane at the beginning of the second half

