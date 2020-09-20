 Close sidebar

Andreas Christensen receives red card for ‘rugby tackle’ on Sadio Mane

by Sean McMahon
It was always going to be red.

Chelsea have it all to do against Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard’s side went down to 10 men on the stroke of half-time thanks to a red card for Andreas Christensen.

Liverpool have been the dominant side for the majority of the opening 45 minutes but their chances of securing a second successive Premier League win have now been boosted thanks to Christensen’s dismissal.

Just before half-time, Jordan Henderson played a delightful ball over the top to Sadio Mane. The Senegal international looked to have won the foot race to the ball with both Christensen and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga looking to get there first.

However, in a desperate attempt, Christensen put his arms around Mane’s upper body and pulled him to the ground.

Referee Paul Tierney showed a yellow card to Christensen initially before consulting the pitchside monitor for a VAR check.

After reviewing the footage, Tierney opted to upgrade Christensen’s yellow to a red.

Many viewers have likened Christensen’s tackle attempt as something you would see in rugby.

At the time of writing, Liverpool have put themselves into a 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Mane at the beginning of the second half

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

