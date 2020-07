Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Scores Cracking 90th Minute Equaliser

A former Manchester United goalkeeper has scored a 90th-minute header while playing for Swedish side, Helsingborgs.Β

Anders Lindegaard made 29 appearances for Manchester United between 2011-2014 before moving on to West Brom, Preston North End and Burnley.

Since he left Turf Moor, Lindegaard has been lining out for Swedish side Helsingborgs.

In a match between fellow strugglers Falkenberg, who are bottom of the Allsvenskan table, Helsingsborgs were a goal down in the 90th minute.

That was until Lindegaard popped up in stoppage time to dispatch a quality header from a corner-kick to get his side a valuable share of the spoils. Helsingborgs had been trailing 2-0 in the game.

KLASSAVSLUT av Helsingborgs mΓ₯lvakt Lindegaard till 2-2! pic.twitter.com/7vv8HnBc6d — Dplay Sport πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ͺ (@Dplay_Sport) July 19, 2020

Burnley released Lindegaard in 2019 and he has since gone on to make 22 appearances for Helsingborgs.

Lindegaard shared footage of his goal on social media with the caption, β€œFergie-time..?.. Hold my beer.”

