Alex Ferguson Sent A Congratulatory Message To Kenny Dalglish After Title Win

Kenny Dalglish has revealed that former nemesis Alex Ferguson sent him a congratulatory text message after the Merseyside club clinched the 2019/20 Premier League title this week.

Whether it was on the pitch or on the sidelines, the two Glaswegians have been rivals for the better part of three decades.

However, Dalglish, who is now a non-executive director with Liverpool, confirmed that Ferguson sent him a well-wishing text message after Jurgen Klopp’s side ended 30 years of pain to clinch the Premier League title.

“He contacted us to say congratulations by the modern medium,” Dalglish said.

“You go through the older generation, Fergie at Manchester United, Brian Kidd, Mike Summerbee; all the old foes who went through football at the same time as us – and at the end of the year, you’re sent a letter of congratulations to say well done. That continues through.

“It is a great compliment,” Dalglish added.

“You are in competition and rivals but you are magnanimous enough to send a letter saying congratulations. Everyone is in the same game, aren’t they?”

Dalglish also lavished praise on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who he signed from Sunderland during his second stint in charge of the club in 2011.

“I saw somebody who was better than what we had at that time in that position. Then, when you get into discussions, he was very balanced and his dad came with him, which was for me a good sign.

“He was determined to be a success in football. He is the only Liverpool captain who will have lifted this trophy but also the Club World Cup as well. He is up there with the captains who have picked up the Champions League.”