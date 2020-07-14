Jurgen Klopp Takes Up Akinfenwa’s Request With Congratulatory Message

Adebayo Akinfenwa’s day got a whole lot better when Jurgen Klopp took him up on his offer by sending the striker a congratulatory message after Wycombe Wanderers were promoted to the EFL Championship on Monday night.

Wycombe beat Oxford 2-1 in the League One play-off final on Monday at Wembley to cap off what has been a historic season for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

At the beginning of the season, Wycombe were one of the favourites to be relegated to League Two and they also had one of the lowest budgets of all the teams competing in the division.

Nevertheless, they persevered and enjoyed a cinderella campaign which will see them play in the Championship next season, the highest division of English football which the club has ever competed in.

Wycombe’s unlikely success is reflected in their striker, Akinfenwa. The 38-year-old has enjoyed a career which has mostly consisted of plying his trade in League One and League Two. The 16 stone striker played a key role this season, scoring 10 goals and now looks set to play in the Championship for the first time.

After the game, he gave an ecstatic interview to Sky Sports where he couldn’t hide his delight at securing promotion to the Championship.

🗣 – "Tell me what we did!? I don't think they heard you at the back!" 📲 – "The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp so we can celebrate together!"@daRealAkinfenwa may have just given the best post-match interview ever…😂 pic.twitter.com/Ubfu5jZ1ep — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 13, 2020

During the interview, he excitedly stated that the only person who could reach out to him on Whatsapp to celebrate is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. This statement was in reference to an interview in 2016, when Akinfenwa called on managers to contact him on Whatsapp to offer him a contract.

Akinfenwa’s wish was granted in this instance as Klopp sent Akinfenwa a video to offer his congratulations and to wish him well.

“Congratulations, I watched the game and I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo or my players told me that you want… to get in contact with me on WhatsApp,” Klopp said.

“Here we go…congratulations!

“I’m pretty sure you were your whole life at least a Championship player, and now finally you are there, well done. Great, great victory.

“Even in these strange times, I hope you celebrate, appropriately!”

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020