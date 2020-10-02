Wolves winger Adama Traore has been called up by two different nations

Tug-of-war.

Adama Traore is the centre of an international tussle after the powerful Wolves winger was called up for international duty by two different countries.

Traore has been called up by both Spain and Mali ahead of the international window which will see a host of games being played from next week.

Mali have two friendlies coming up against Ghana on October 9 before they face Iran four days later. Spain, meanwhile, have three fixtures. Luis Enrique’s side take on Portugal in a friendly before back-to-back Nations League matches with Switzerland and Ukraine.

Traore was born in Spain but both of his parents come from Mali.

The 24-year-old has represented Spain throughout the age-grades. He made 18 appearances in total across U-16, U-17, U-19 and U-21 matches for Spain.

Enrique called Traore up to the Spain squad last November but the Wolves winger had to pull out through injury.

He was subsequently called up to a preliminary Spain squad in August but he had to withdraw because he contracted COVID-19.

Adama Traore’s previous thoughts on country allegiance

Traore has spoken about this big decision before without giving any inclination as to which way he may be leaning.

“My mentality is to work for the team and the performance for the team gives me half a chance with two international teams and I am happy for that,” Traore told BBC Sport previously.

“I am grateful [to have the chance] with the two international teams – Spain where I was born and Mali where my origins are.”

It seems that Traore will soon have a decision to make with the international fixtures set to begin next week.

