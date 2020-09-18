Aaron Greene on the in-game moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to give his son his jersey

This is brilliant.

Shamrock Rovers’ European season came to an end last night as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium.

The Dublin side went into this game as massive underdogs but they battled bravely over the 90 minutes to earn plenty of respect.

It was a shame that such a glamour European tie took place in the midst of a global pandemic as the Dublin stadium would have certainly been rocking under normal circumstances.

The presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have ensured a bumper crowd but at least supporters were able to watch the match on TV.

The 38-year-old Swedish striker put his side 1-0 in front with a cool finish from inside the box before Hakan Calhanoglu ensured the result when he made it 2-0 midway through the second half.

Ibrahimovic has came in for praise after last night’s game as he wanted to make sure Shamrock Rovers’ striker Aaron Greene’s son received his jersey after the match.

The decision was made in some pretty incredible circumstances as Greene recalls.

Aaron Greene: “So he goes, ‘Zlatan give you jersey, make your son very happy.’”

“I was coming back for a wide free-kick and I was looking behind because my son was doing ball boy,” Greene said after the game.

“Of course he wouldn’t know my name so he looked at the back of my jersey, ‘Hey Greene, what you look at?’ And I said ‘My son’s the ball boy.’

“So he goes, ‘Zlatan give you jersey, make your son very happy.’ I was ‘Wow’, I didn’t even have to ask him!

“After, I see Sportsfile have a picture of him pointing over to where my son was. I didn’t want to bring him over but it made his day, he sprinted down to school this morning.”

Although Shamrock Rovers lost 2-0 which signals the end of their European journey, there will be some special memories for Aaron Greene and his son thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Rovers are back in action very soon when they host Waterford on Monday night.

