Aaron Connolly secures impressive Brighton win with sublime curling finish

Stephen Kenny will be pleased.

Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly wrapped up an impressive and comfortable win for Brighton as he scored his side’s third goal in a 3-0 win at St James’ Park.

Connolly started the match up front alongside Neal Maupay and it was the French striker who opened the scoring after just three minutes on the clock when he dispatched a penalty.

Allan Saint-Maximin was adjudged to have fouled Tariq Lamptey in the box and Maupay punished Newcastle with the opening goal of the game.

Things got better for Brighton just three minutes later when Maupay added a second when he tapped in from close-range after a cross from Leandro Trossard.

Newcastle were at sixes and sevens and they could have been further behind as Brighton hit the post twice thereafter.

Callum Wilson almost got one back for Newcastle but he somehow hit this header over the crossbar.

It was 20-year-old Galway native Aaron Connolly who wrapped up a comfortable win with a deserved third Brighton goal as he received the ball on the edge of the box before curling a sublime effort into the far corner to beat Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

This goal will certainly come as good news to Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny as he will hope to see more goals from his side.

Ireland scored just one goal across their two recent UEFA Nations League fixtures. This came from the reliable source in the form of defender Shane Duffy so Kenny will be pleased to see one his strikers find the back of the net in the Premier League.

Kenny will hope that Connolly’s form continues ahead of Ireland’s crucial European Championship qualifier with Slovakia in October.

