Dundalk Manager Does Not Deny Trying To Sign Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott continues to be linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur, despite signing a new contract a couple of weeks ago.

The Ireland striker has impressed with his performances at youth level with Spurs, scoring six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League this season.

Parrott was handed a Premier League debut on the back of these performances by Jose Mourinho when he made an appearance off the bench in Tottenham’s 5-0 trumping of Burnley in December.

Since that game, however, the 18-year-old has failed to make another appearance for the side, which has led to the Dublin native being linked with a move away.

League of Ireland champions Dundalk were understood to be keen on landing the player during the transfer window. Lilywhites manager Vinny Perth was reportedly interested in bringing the Ireland Under-21 star to Oriel Park on loan in January.

When asked about Parrott following Dundalk’s 3-0 win over Cork City on Monday, Perth did not deny he was interested in signing the young striker.

“I wouldn’t say no” the Dundalk coach replied.

“The League of Ireland should have high standards and should try and attract some of the best players. I don’t see why it would shock everyone but, no, it wasn’t going to happen.”

Despite having no fit strikers at the club, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both sidelined with injuries, the Portuguese manager still seems reluctant to put his faith in the Irish striker.

“We have zero strikers on the pitch, zero on the bench or zero in the stands,” Mourinho reinstated after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

According to the Athletic, Mourinho has concerns over the player’s ‘emotional control’, with questions surrounding the player’s “mentality” circulating. According to the report, some at Spurs have “registered surprise at the striker’s apparent immaturity, especially when surrounded by his mates.”

However, Jamie Redknapp, who played for Spurs, believes that Parrott is ‘the real deal’ and has the capabilities to do a job for Mourinho.

The former Liverpool midfielder also said that his sources at Spurs have praised the player.

“Mourinho has claimed he is ‘not ready’ but my sources at Tottenham say he is the real deal, with all the attributes to go to the very top. I have every faith that he is more than capable of doing a job for Jose.”

Parrott’s absence from the Spurs side does not bode well for his chances with the international side, as Ireland prepare for their Euro 2020 qualification showdown with Slovakia on March 26.