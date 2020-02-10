Premier League Could Launch Netflix Style Streaming Service

The new Premier League CEO, Richard Masters has revealed plans to introduce a new Netflix style digital streaming service.

If the plans do go through, it could revolutionise the way football is consumed.

Masters has detailed how the Premier League had considered launching this streaming service during the 2022-2025 TV bidding process.

“During the last process we spent quite a lot of time and invested a lot of recourse in building out our expertise and capacity in ‘direct consumer’,” Masters told The Times.

“We considered whether it would be the right time to test a few markets and decided not to.

“But we are going to continue for the planning phase in the next commercial term to build out those capabilities.”

The CEO believes that ‘they will be ready next time should the opportunity arise’.

Masters, who took over from former CEO Richard Scudamore in December, believes that eventually, we will see a new direct streaming service.

“I’m not saying it will happen in the next cycle or when it will happen — but eventually the Premier League will move to a mix of direct consumer and media rights sale”

A move away from traditional services could potentially benefit consumers, with the average price of subscriptions for Premier League coverage ranging in the €60 per month mark.

Consumers won’t be the only ones to possibly benefit financially with the change of service.

According to Masters, it would potentially cut out the middleman and thus increase profit margins for the Premier League clubs.

Yet, he was also keen to stress that they would not move completely away from selling TV rights to broadcasters.

“Potentially, it could lead to another vast influx of money to the 20 clubs in the topflight of English football.

“By cutting out the middleman, the money paid by the fans to watch live streaming of matches would go straight to the Premier League.”