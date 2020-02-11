Dara O’Shea Caps “Mad Couple Of Weeks” With First Goal For West Brom

Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Dara O’Shea headed home to seal a 2-0 victory over Millwall on Sunday and extend the Baggies’ lead to four points at the top of the Championship.

The Dubliner’s glancing header at the near post was his first senior goal for the club.

It capped off a dream four weeks for the 20-year-old who was only handed his Championship debut in December.

“It’s been a mad couple of weeks for me and even getting into the team was a huge thing for me and a dream come true,” O’Shea told the West Brom website.

“To score my first goal…I’ve always dreamt of it, but I never thought it would actually come.

“I’m buzzing but the main thing was to get the win here in tough conditions and to try and, I suppose, get a run going again.”

“I didn’t actually know I’d scored. I knew I’d got a good connection and that it was going towards the goal, but I kind of looked around in disbelief that it had gone in.

“Then I saw the lads celebrating so I couldn’t believe it. My girlfriend was here today too so that was nice.”

O’Shea’s impressive performance at right-back is beginning to become a familiar site for West Brom fans.

The Irishman is a central defender, but he has grown more accustomed to playing at right-back under Slaven Bilic. Against Millwall, he made his fourth consecutive start as a fullback for the Baggies.

The academy product was rewarded for his good run of form with a new long-term contract last month.

Great win in tough conditions today, amazing feeling to score my first league goal for @WBA. Thank you for the support 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vuRxaRlz2y — Dara O'Shea (@dara_oshea_) February 9, 2020

West Brom battled through stormy conditions to produce an impressive performance and grab the three points. A performance which O’Shea believes is necessary if West Brom are going to win the league.

“It was definitely one of our best performances this season and these are the kind that win leagues.

“We knew what we had to do today and we knew the conditions and pitch weren’t great, we knew what a tough side Millwall are as well.

“But we started the game bright and the second half too which really set the tone.

A day the Dubliner will never, ever forget. Love it, @dara_oshea_ 😍🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/z9CcUZQr6C — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 9, 2020

“It wasn’t one of the easiest games today but I quite enjoy these games because it shows everyone’s character when we pull through.

“The wind wasn’t great but what can you do? It was the same for Millwall but we came out better.”

On the losing side was Irish under-21 teammate and captain Jayson Molumby, who will be looking to improve results when he links up with Stephen Kenny’s squad at the end of next month for their qualifier against Iceland.