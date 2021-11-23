Close sidebar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains why he barged Cesar Azpilicueta

by Rudi Kinsella
“You don’t have balls to do it against me…”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he barged into the back of Cesar Azpilicueta during a World Cup qualifier.

The Sweden striker completely lunged at Azpilicueta, seemingly knowing exactly what he was doing, and the damage he could have caused as a result.

Somehow, he managed to escape a red card, and was only booked, meaning he will miss Sweden’s World Cup playoff qualifier.

In a recent interview, he explained that it was 100% intentional, and he elaborated on why he felt it needed to be done.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Cesar Azpilicueta challenge

He said: “The other day in the national team, I gave a tackle to [Azpilicueta]. I did it on purpose. I’m not ashamed to say it because he did something stupid to my player.

“Acting big to my player. It was a stupid thing but I would still do it to make him understand: ‘You don’t fucking do that. You don’t have balls to do it against me. But I will show you what happens if you do it to me.’ That’s why I did it.”

When asked if Azpilicueta said anything to him after the game, Ibrahimovic said: “What can he say? He will not say it to me but he will say it to my player – who will do nothing because he’s too nice. It was not a good thing by me, but I would still do it. That’s me. I’m not ashamed to say it.”

He continued: “It’s about making the guy understand you don’t take the piss out of somebody laying [on the ground]. You don’t attack a dog that doesn’t talk. Attack the one able to do something. It’s too easy to pick on my teammates who are 20 years old and very nice guys. I hope he understands now.”

Elsewhere in the fascinating interview, he gave a message to Manchester United, telling his former club what to do in order to succeed.

