Chelsea prepared to offload two wingers this summer

Two talented players on the market.

Chelsea are prepared to offload two wingers this summer, with both Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi linked with moves away from the club.

Ziyech signed for the club after a really successful spell at Ajax, but has failed to hit the ground running in London.

He has had one or two moments of real quality, particularly against Spurs last season, but ultimately is not in Thomas Tuchel’s concrete plans.

The signing of Raheem Sterling in the same right-wing position pushes Ziyech even further down the pecking order, with the latest reports suggesting he is free to leave the club for as little as £10 million.

It is believed that Hudson-Odoi is also going to be allowed leave the club, due to a combination of a lack of consistency and a bad run of injuries.

With Hudson-Odoi, the talent is obviously there, but with Sterling, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic all ahead of him in the pecking order, a move is exactly what he needs.

Hudson-Odoi would be a smart signing for any mid-table Premier League club, as if he were fit, he would be a dangerous winger that would terrify opposition defences.

Chelsea transfer news

Manchester United have reportedly been linked with Ziyech, though there is little point reading too much into that, as it seemingly has only come from the fact that he and Erik ten Hag previously worked together at Ajax.

Tuchel may want to sell the two wingers to raise funds for a new attacker, as he does not seem at all confident going into the new season.

After a very poor pre-season, Tuchel said that the main issue with his squad was that it had not improved since last season.

He said: “I look at the last season and parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled, and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is.

“So we had an urgent appeal for quality players, a huge amount of quality players. We got two quality players but we are not competitive like this. Unfortunately you could see it today.”

