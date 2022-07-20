Arsenal sign a gem in Oleksandr Zinchenko that could change their fortunes

Could he be the difference for them this season?

Arsenal have secured the signing of former Manchester City man Oleksandr Zinchenko for a fee believed to be in the area of £32 million.

While he has never been a first-choice starter at City, Arsenal have definitely made a smart signing by bringing in the Ukrainian talisman.

For starters he is a leader, and played some of the best football of his career in recent months with Ukraine in the Nations League, particularly in a crucial game against Scotland.

He became the country’s youngest ever captain last year, and at still only 25 years of age, he is only entering the prime years of his career.

Arsenal need leaders desperately, which was never more obvious during their recent captain fiasco which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ultimately leave the club.

If he has a positive impact on the dressing room, his transfer fee could be repaid very quickly.

Oleksandr Zinchenko signs for Arsenal

🗣 "It was nice yesterday with Alex [Zinchenko] because we could say goodbye properly." Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Oleksandr Zinchenko after he agreed a move to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PSpasVsOhX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 20, 2022

On the pitch, Arsenal’s first-choice left-back is Kieran Tierney, and while he is one of the best in his position in the league, his injury record is seriously concerning.

He has never played more than half of a season for Arsenal, and Zinchenko putting a good run of games together could see Tierney ultimately become second-choice.

Then there is the small matter of Granit Xhaka, Arsenal’s starting left-sided central midfielder. He is a divisive figure, to say the least, and has shown on multiple occasions in the past that he cannot be trusted.

His disciplinary record is among the worst in football, but for Arsenal to progress they might need to change that. Zinchenko on an international level is a creative, dynamic midfielder who does a little bit of everything.

He can get up and down the pitch, while also showing quality and composure in front of goal and from set-pieces.

Some will scoff at the transfer, and say that Arsenal have overpaid for someone who was a benchwarmer at City, but it could prove to be what ultimately helps the Gunner secure Champions League qualification.

Read next: Erik ten Hag’s expletive-filled video has Man United fans very excited for the new season

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, oleksandr zinchenko