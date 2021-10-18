Zinedine Zidane would be interested in Man United job, says top journalist

Is he the right man for the job?

Zinedine Zidane would be interested in managing Manchester United, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Zidane is currently without a job, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he wouldn’t turn down the chance to manage United if he was approached by the club.

Romano stressed that he has not officially been approached by the club yet, nor has any manager, as they are believed to be still content with the job Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing.

Manchester United are still backing Ole Gunnar Solskjær. They expect the situation to improve in the next weeks of course, not happy with last results & team performances – but club still protecting the manager.

However, it seems as though there is a shift in momentum when it comes to United fans, as many are beginning to seriously question whether he is the man to lead the club forward.

Zinedine Zidane to Manchester United?

Speaking to The United Stand YouTube page, Romano said that he feels both Zidane and Antonio Conte could be tempted to Manchester, if they are approached.

He said: “First thing I can say is that at the moment there are no contacts (sic), as of now, between Zidane and Man United. The same goes for Conte.

“But the feeling I have is that these managers know that United have a fantastic team, so they know that if they were called in a few weeks or months… Yes these kind of managers know that United have a fantastic team. So I have no doubts on this.

“I think Conte and Zidane are not thinking ‘I will refuse United if they call me’. It’s not about that. It’s about the decision from the board, and they are still protecting Ole.”

Gary Neville has also given his take on who he would like to come to the club if Solskjaer is to be let go.

He said that Conte is not the right fit for the club, and he doesn’t see Brendan Rodgers being hired either. While he seemingly took an interest in Zidane getting the job, he did question whether he would make the move to Manchester.

