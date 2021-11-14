Man United stepping up interest in Zinedine Zidane

Is this the right appointment?

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Zinedine Zidane, as they seek to find a suitable replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Soslkjaer is under immense pressure as a result of poor performances, particularly against Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City.

It was reported in October that Solskjaer had three games to save his job – the matches in question being against Spurs, Atalanta and City.

United beat Spurs comfortably, drew with Atalanta thanks to a last-minute goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, and then, were torn apart by City.

So it’s unsurprising that the club are looking at alternatives to the Norwegian.

Zinedine Zidane to Man United?

The Sunday Times published an article on Saturday night stating that United are working to persuade Zidane to come to the club.

It reads: “Although Zidane — a winner of three Champions League and two La Liga titles as a coach — is understood to be unsure whether the opportunity presented by United is the right one to take at this point, United’s hierarchy are hopeful that the Frenchman’s close relationships with their key summer signings Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane can help to convince him to join.”

Zidane left Real Madrid earlier this year but was quick to make it clear that he was not leaving because he had grown tired of management as a whole.

He said: “I am not abandoning ship and I am not tired of coaching.

“I am going because I feel that the club no longer gives me the trust I need and doesn’t offer me the support needed to build something in the mid and long term.”

Based on these comments, and his relationship with some of United’s more senior players, maybe the Manchester club really believe they could pull this move off.

It would be a real statement of intent from Man United to replace Solskjaer with a manager like Zidane, and it could be the start of another successful period for the club.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, zinedine zidane