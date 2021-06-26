Ex-Ireland striker says Alex Ferguson asked him to tap up Zinedine Zidane

What a piece of business this would have been…

Tony Cascarino has said that Alex Ferguson once asked him to tap up legendary French midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

The former Irish international was talking about when players go away with their countries, and the transfer talk that occurs on the trips.

He said: “International football was full of transfer talk. It was rife, and I can’t imagine it’s any different today, why would it be?

“This is a big time of the season for players, the transfer window, especially if you’re playing well.

“Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, and a good few others… They’ll all be having conversations about it, and it isn’t all in depth and it isn’t disruptive for the squad, but they’ll be talking about it.”

Tony Cascarino on Fergie wanting Zidane

“What some managers do, and I’ll tell you Fergie was the king at this, he’d always somehow find a way to send a message to somebody,” said Cascarino, who spent six years of his playing career in France with Marseille and Nancy.

Fergie was obviously well aware of Cascarino’s clubs, and tried his best to use it to his advantage.

Cascarino continued: “I was in a dressing room and met Sir Alex in Marseille, he was my manager for a day in a testimonial, I’m in a dressing room as he says to me, ‘how’s your French?’

“I said, ‘it’s ok’, and he said to me, ‘have a word with the number ten’ and that number ten happened to be Zinedine Zidane!”

While Zidane never did sign for United, you wouldn’t rule out the footballing icon ever managing the Manchester club. He recently left his post at Real Madrid, and with the CV and star power he has, he is certainly in with a shout of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer whenever his time is up.

