Latest Spurs transfer news should strike fear in Premier League rivals

An excellent piece of business.

Spurs look set to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a reported fee of £25 million, according to reports released on Tuesday morning.

The Times reported that Spurs and Brighton are said to have agreed on the price, despite there being interest from other top clubs around the world.

In fact, Bissouma reposted an image on his Instagram just last week that led Arsenal fans to believe he was interested in joining Spurs’ fiercest rivals.

Bissouma shared a graphic that showed his best stats from the season just gone, alongside a caption that implied he was needed at Arsenal.

Just days later, it now looks like he’s joining Spurs are a very reasonable price.

Yves Bissouma to Spurs

Manchester United have also been linked with Bissouma in the past, and one would think that he would answer some of their midfield problems with his defensive capabilities and athleticism.

West Ham were also interested in the midfielder, though the Daily Mail has reported that the Hammers rejected the Brighton star.

While Bissouma may not be the most glamorous signing in the world, if Spurs can get it done for the fee reported, it would represent a really shrewd piece of business from Antonio Conte’s side.

Spurs transfer window

Other teams in the Premier League will be looking at Spurs with concern based on how their transfer window is going so far, with the window only having opened last week.

Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forester have both been brought in on a free transfer, while Djed Spence seems to have picked the London club over a number of teams who were interested in him.

While Conte may be eyeing up a top four finish and a Champions League run this season, Harry Kane and co. could be starting to dream about taking it one step further and competing for the league title.

