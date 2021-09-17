Yves Bissouma says he is “best midfielder” in the Premier League

You have to admire his confidence.

Yves Bissouma has said that he is the “best midfielder” in the Premier League, after an excellent start to the 2021/22 season.

The Brighton midfielder was given the man-of-the-match award against Watford in the second game of the season and has impressed in every game aside from that so far.

He was asked ahead of his side’s game against Leicester this weekend, who he felt the best midfielder in the Premier League was.

Yves Bissouma on his abilities.

His answer shows he has the confidence to go straight to the top.

He told the BBC: “I don’t want to be arrogant, but it’s me because in my head I am working to be the best.

“So I cannot say another name, I know in the Premier League there are so many good midfielders, but for me, it’s me because that gives me the confidence and the energy to work hard to show people I am here and I am Bissouma.

“I just want to focus on football to play in every game, every week to be good, to help my team win and the rest we will see.”

It's Maupay's goal but it's all about Bissouma 👏 pic.twitter.com/JLNhUlx4Sm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2021

Yves Bissouma – big move on the horizon?

Manchester United seem to be in the market for a central defensive midfielder, and Bissouma is basically the perfect fit for what United need in their midfield.

He is far more athletic than any of United’s current options, but he can also play passes that Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic could only dream of. On top of that, his positioning seems far more intelligent, and he is rarely caught out of position.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend John Barnes has encouraged his former club to sign the Malian midfielder.

Speaking last season, Barnes said: “In terms of what Liverpool want, he is the type of player that will suit how Liverpool play.”

At just 25 years of age, we would be surprised if we don’t see Bissouma at one of the world’s biggest clubs in the next few years.

