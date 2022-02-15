Where Youri Tielemans could go next

Where to next?

Youri Tielemans looks like he may be set to leave Leicester at the end of the season, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all interested in the midfielder.

Brendan Rodgers’ comments at the weekend seemed to imply that he would be willing to let him leave.

Rodgers said: “We are real as a football club. You’ll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next six or seven years but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave and move on to another club. For us, it’s just about being ready for that.”

We have taken a look at the three Premier League clubs said to be interested in the 24-year-old, and where he would fit in the best.

Man United

United are desperate for a defensive midfielder, and that is not what Tielemans is. Perhaps they view him as a Paul Pogba replacement, but it seems like a transfer United would be better off avoiding.

It would however be very in keeping with the business they have done over the past few years to ignore what they need most because a talented player has become available, so it wouldn’t surprise us if it happened.

Arsenal

Tielemans to Arsenal seems like a really good fit. Roy Keane would argue that it’s a backwards step, but it would be an exciting new challenge for the Belgian.

In Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, Arsenal have two defensive midfielders who offer different things, while Martin Odegaard is responsible for producing the creativity.

Tielemans could fit somewhere in between these two roles, and help Mikel Arteta’s side to control games, while also chipping in with goals and assists.

Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the teams who are being linked with Tielemans the most, and he would definitely strengthen their midfield, but do they need him?

With Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones they are fairly stacked in that position and could be wiser buying in another position.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Newcastle try to sign Tielemans either, given their newfound riches can enable them to bring in some big names.

